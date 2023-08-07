Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT
Josh Smith -- with an on-base percentage of .292 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on August 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith has five doubles, four home runs and 17 walks while hitting .214.
- In 22 of 53 games this season (41.5%) Smith has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (7.5%).
- He has gone deep in four games this season (7.5%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In seven games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (32.1%), including five games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.169
|AVG
|.254
|.310
|OBP
|.375
|.254
|SLG
|.433
|3
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|3
|RBI
|5
|20/9
|K/BB
|20/8
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.83 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk (2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
