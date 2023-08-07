Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.133 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Marlins.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 17 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (25 of 88), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season (36 of 88), with two or more runs seven times (8.0%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|37
|.310
|AVG
|.248
|.363
|OBP
|.286
|.570
|SLG
|.386
|19
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|13
|47/13
|K/BB
|41/4
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 5.83 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 15th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.52 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty went 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.52, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
