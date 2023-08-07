Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (70-39) and Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on August 7.

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (12-3, 3.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Osvaldo Bido (2-2, 5.18 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have won 62 out of the 96 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

This season Atlanta has won two of its three games when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 75% chance to win.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 619 total runs this season.

The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule