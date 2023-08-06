Sunday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (65-46) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (58-54) at 2:35 PM (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (8-6) to the mound, while Sandy Alcantara (4-9) will take the ball for the Marlins.

Rangers vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite five times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rangers failed to cover.

This season, the Rangers have won 44 out of the 71 games, or 62%, in which they've been favored.

This season Texas has won 34 of its 54 games, or 63%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

No team has scored more than the 642 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule