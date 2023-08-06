Ezequiel Duran -- with an on-base percentage of .194 in his past 10 games, 128 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on August 6 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .278.
  • In 53 of 87 games this year (60.9%) Duran has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (28.7%).
  • Looking at the 87 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (14.9%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Duran has had at least one RBI in 27.6% of his games this year (24 of 87), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35 of 87 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
50 GP 37
.306 AVG .248
.355 OBP .286
.548 SLG .386
18 XBH 13
10 HR 3
25 RBI 13
47/12 K/BB 41/4
1 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Marlins' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Marlins will send Alcantara (4-9) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.27 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 143 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.27), 29th in WHIP (1.214), and 54th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.