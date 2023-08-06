On Sunday, Adolis Garcia (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (108) this season while batting .264 with 51 extra-base hits.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 54th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 70 of 108 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

In 22.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this year (48 of 108), with two or more RBI 23 times (21.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 55 of 108 games this season, and more than once 21 times.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 50 .295 AVG .231 .379 OBP .300 .624 SLG .422 31 XBH 20 19 HR 9 52 RBI 36 55/25 K/BB 62/21 2 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings