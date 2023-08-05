Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 129 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher George Soriano and the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Marlins.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Marlins Player Props
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has six doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while hitting .271.
- Garver is batting .412 with two homers during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 27 of 40 games this season (67.5%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (22.5%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.0%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Garver has had an RBI in 13 games this season (32.5%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|15
|.271
|AVG
|.271
|.333
|OBP
|.397
|.494
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|9
|31/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|0
|SB
|0
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 24-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of 11 appearances so far.
- In 11 games this season, he has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.