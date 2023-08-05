Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Marlins - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Leody Taveras (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be George Soriano. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Marlins Starter: George Soriano
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is batting .275 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 67th in slugging.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.
- In 30.5% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.272
|AVG
|.277
|.313
|OBP
|.323
|.467
|SLG
|.412
|17
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|23
|40/9
|K/BB
|37/13
|6
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.1 per game).
- Soriano will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.
- The 24-year-old right-hander has 11 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has a 1.98 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .198 against him.
