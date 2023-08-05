On Saturday, Leody Taveras (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be George Soriano. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Marlins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: George Soriano

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .275 with 20 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 96th and he is 67th in slugging.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games this season, and 3% of his plate appearances.

In 30.5% of his games this year, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 48 .272 AVG .277 .313 OBP .323 .467 SLG .412 17 XBH 16 8 HR 3 27 RBI 23 40/9 K/BB 37/13 6 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings