Bryce Elder will take the hill for the Atlanta Braves (70-37) on Saturday, August 5 versus the Chicago Cubs (56-54), who will answer with Javier Assad. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-150). The total is 10 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Assad - CHC (1-2, 3.24 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Braves' game versus the Cubs but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Braves (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Braves to defeat the Cubs with those odds, and the Braves emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 62 out of the 94 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 49-20 (71%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Braves went 7-3 across the 10 games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (41.2%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a mark of 10-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+110) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+110) Matt Olson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.