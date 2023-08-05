Bryce Elder is starting for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Braves are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+125).

Braves vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 - - - - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have a 62-32 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 49-20 (71%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 60% chance to win.

Atlanta has played in 107 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-48-3).

The Braves have put together an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-20 33-17 26-11 44-26 56-32 14-5

