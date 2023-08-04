On Friday, Robbie Grossman (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple and five walks) and the Texas Rangers play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Jesus Luzardo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .224 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 42 of 75 games this season (56.0%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 75), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 40.0% of his games this year (30 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .229 AVG .220 .301 OBP .309 .356 SLG .379 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 33/14 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings