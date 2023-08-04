Rangers vs. Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 4
The Texas Rangers (63-46) and Miami Marlins (58-52) square off on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (6-9) against the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (8-5).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (6-9, 3.42 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (8-5, 3.38 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- Montgomery (6-9) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance came with the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, a 3.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.248 in 21 games this season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned 12 quality starts.
- Montgomery has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
Jordan Montgomery vs. Marlins
- The Marlins rank 24th in MLB with 450 runs scored this season. They have a .264 batting average this campaign with 100 home runs (26th in the league).
- The Marlins have gone 6-for-22 with a triple and an RBI in six innings this season against the left-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo
- Luzardo (8-5) takes the mound first for the Marlins in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.38 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.38, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
- Luzardo heads into this game with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Luzardo will look to collect his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.
- The 25-year-old's 3.38 ERA ranks 16th, 1.184 WHIP ranks 24th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.