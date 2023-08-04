Friday's game between the Chicago Cubs (56-53) and Atlanta Braves (69-37) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on August 4.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (2-1) for the Braves and Kyle Hendricks (4-5) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 61 out of the 93 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 37-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 62.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 601 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule