Sam Huff -- 3-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Chicago White Sox, with Touki Toussaint on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Sam Huff At The Plate

Huff is batting .214 with a double, a home run and two walks.

Huff has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Huff has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 .364 AVG .118 .417 OBP .167 .455 SLG .294 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings