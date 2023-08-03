The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Touki Toussaint and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the White Sox.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Touki Toussaint

Touki Toussaint TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .283 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 52 of 84 games this season (61.9%), including 25 multi-hit games (29.8%).

In 13 games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Duran has driven in a run in 24 games this season (28.6%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (41.7%), including seven multi-run games (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 37 .318 AVG .248 .369 OBP .286 .574 SLG .386 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 45/12 K/BB 41/4 1 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings