The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Sam Huff At The Plate

Huff has a home run and two walks while hitting .130.

Huff has a base hit in three of 11 games played this year (27.3%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

Huff has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of 11 games.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 7 .167 AVG .118 .286 OBP .167 .167 SLG .294 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings