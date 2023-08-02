Rangers vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (61-46) squaring off against the Chicago White Sox (43-65) at 8:05 PM (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Rangers will give the nod to Dane Dunning (8-4, 3.36 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Dylan Cease (4-4, 4.15 ERA).
Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs White Sox Player Props
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 40, or 59.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Texas has won 25 of its 42 games, or 59.5%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 59.2% chance to win.
- Texas leads MLB with 611 runs scored this season.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 26
|@ Astros
|W 13-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Dane Dunning vs Joe Musgrove
|July 29
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|L 5-3
|Cody Bradford vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|White Sox
|W 2-0
|Andrew Heaney vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 2
|White Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Touki Toussaint
|August 4
|Marlins
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 5
|Marlins
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Edward Cabrera
|August 6
|Marlins
|-
|Jon Gray vs Sandy Alcantara
|August 7
|@ Athletics
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Ken Waldichuk
