Josh Smith Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Padres.
Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs White Sox Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs White Sox
|Rangers vs White Sox Odds
|Rangers vs White Sox Prediction
Josh Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .217 with four doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 42.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.0% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 34.0% of his games this year (17 of 50), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|.170
|AVG
|.254
|.313
|OBP
|.375
|.245
|SLG
|.433
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|2
|RBI
|5
|19/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.59).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease (4-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 119 1/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.15), 50th in WHIP (1.341), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.