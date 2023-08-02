The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is batting .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 41st in slugging.

In 71.2% of his games this year (74 of 104), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (29.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 35 games this year (33.7%), Jung has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 41.3% of his games this season (43 of 104), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (18.3%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 51 .263 AVG .276 .335 OBP .304 .448 SLG .502 18 XBH 26 9 HR 11 31 RBI 30 68/19 K/BB 63/8 0 SB 1

