On Wednesday, Austin Riley (.718 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .279 with 20 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 36 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Riley will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with two homers during his last outings.

Riley has picked up a hit in 70.5% of his 105 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (21.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 40 games this year (38.1%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (16.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 54 of 105 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 49 .312 AVG .242 .370 OBP .301 .569 SLG .434 29 XBH 16 13 HR 11 36 RBI 30 55/20 K/BB 52/16 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings