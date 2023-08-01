How to Watch the Braves vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 200 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .495 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank second in MLB with a .269 batting average.
- Atlanta is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (584 total).
- The Braves' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (11-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Strider is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season.
- Strider will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-3
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|W 10-7
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|W 11-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|Marcus Stroman
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
