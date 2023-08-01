Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-best 200 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .495 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in MLB with a .269 batting average.

Atlanta is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (584 total).

The Braves' .338 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.278).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (11-3 with a 3.80 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Strider is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season.

Strider will try to build upon a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers W 10-7 Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers W 11-5 Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers W 8-6 Home AJ Smith-Shawver Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Chase Silseth 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs - Away Bryce Elder Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs - Away - Marcus Stroman 8/6/2023 Cubs - Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido

