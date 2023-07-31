The Atlanta Braves (67-36) host the Los Angeles Angels (55-51) at 7:20 PM ET on Monday, a game featuring two of the league's most consistent batters. Ronald Acuna Jr. has an average of .335 (second in league) for the Braves, while Shohei Ohtani ranks 10th at .302 for the Angels.

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (10-8) for the Braves and Griffin Canning (6-4) for the Angels.

Braves vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (10-8, 3.57 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.46 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves' Morton (10-8) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.57, a 2.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.421.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Morton has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Griffin Canning

Canning (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.46 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.46 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.

Canning is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year.

Canning is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

