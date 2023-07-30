Sean Murphy -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .282 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks.

Murphy has reached base via a hit in 47 games this year (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games in 2023 (16 of 75), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has driven home a run in 29 games this season (38.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 45.3% of his games this season (34 of 75), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .298 AVG .264 .383 OBP .378 .546 SLG .536 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 29 39/16 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings