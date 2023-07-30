Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.
- Grossman has had a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.1%).
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.6%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 21 games this year (28.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.231
|AVG
|.215
|.304
|OBP
|.293
|.359
|SLG
|.377
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|33/14
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Snell (7-8) takes the mound for the Padres in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.68 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.68 ERA ranks second, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 11.6 K/9 ranks third.
