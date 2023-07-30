Sunday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (63-41) and New York Yankees (55-49) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on July 30.

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (10-4, 4.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (2-4, 6.46 ERA).

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Yankees

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Orioles Performance Insights

  • The Orioles have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Orioles have won 33 out of the 47 games, or 70.2%, in which they've been favored.
  • Baltimore has a record of 24-9, a 72.7% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Orioles have a 57.4% chance to win.
  • Baltimore ranks 11th in the majors with 502 total runs scored this season.
  • The Orioles have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 contests.
  • The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
  • The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • New York has a win-loss record of 8-8 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • New York scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (454 total, 4.4 per game).
  • The Yankees have pitched to a 3.86 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 24 @ Phillies W 3-2 Dean Kremer vs Cristopher Sanchez
July 25 @ Phillies L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Taijuan Walker
July 26 @ Phillies L 6-4 Kyle Bradish vs Ranger Suárez
July 28 Yankees W 1-0 Grayson Rodriguez vs Gerrit Cole
July 29 Yankees L 8-3 Tyler Wells vs Clarke Schmidt
July 30 Yankees - Dean Kremer vs Luis Severino
July 31 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Gibson vs Chris Bassitt
August 1 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs Hyun-Jin Ryu
August 2 @ Blue Jays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Yusei Kikuchi
August 3 @ Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Kevin Gausman
August 4 Mets - Dean Kremer vs Carlos Carrasco

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 23 Royals W 8-5 Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
July 25 Mets L 9-3 Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
July 26 Mets W 3-1 Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
July 28 @ Orioles L 1-0 Gerrit Cole vs Grayson Rodriguez
July 29 @ Orioles W 8-3 Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Wells
July 30 @ Orioles - Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
July 31 Rays - Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow
August 1 Rays - Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin
August 2 Rays - Clarke Schmidt vs Shane McClanahan
August 3 Astros - Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Brown
August 4 Astros - Luis Severino vs Brandon Bielak

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.