How to Watch the Orioles vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles meet Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Orioles vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles are 14th in MLB action with 122 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Baltimore's .417 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- Baltimore has the No. 11 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (502 total runs).
- The Orioles are 19th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Orioles' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 11th in baseball.
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- Baltimore has the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.19).
- The Orioles have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.302).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.
- New York is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .230.
- New York ranks 21st in the majors with 454 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.1) among MLB offenses.
- New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.86 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.239 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dean Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Kremer is trying to record his 11th quality start of the year.
- Kremer will look to secure his 18th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luis Severino (2-4) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 23, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Severino has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 3-2
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Taijuan Walker
|7/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Ranger Suárez
|7/28/2023
|Yankees
|W 1-0
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Gerrit Cole
|7/29/2023
|Yankees
|L 8-3
|Home
|Tyler Wells
|Clarke Schmidt
|7/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Luis Severino
|7/31/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Chris Bassitt
|8/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Hyun-Jin Ryu
|8/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Yusei Kikuchi
|8/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Tyler Wells
|Kevin Gausman
|8/4/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Carlos Carrasco
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Brown
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Brandon Bielak
