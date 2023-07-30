On Sunday, Nate Lowe (.636 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .285 with 61 walks and 69 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 54th in the league in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 104 games this year, with multiple hits in 26.9% of them.

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41 games this season (39.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 50 of 104 games this season, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .305 AVG .264 .391 OBP .369 .517 SLG .383 24 XBH 17 9 HR 3 36 RBI 21 51/28 K/BB 47/33 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings