Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver is batting .250 with six doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Garver has reached base via a hit in 22 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In 11.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Garver has driven home a run in 11 games this season (31.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 14
.239 AVG .267
.299 OBP .389
.423 SLG .444
7 XBH 4
3 HR 2
11 RBI 9
26/6 K/BB 11/9
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Padres have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
  • Snell (7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
