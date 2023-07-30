On Sunday, Michael Harris II (hitting .364 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .275 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Harris II is batting .353 during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.

Harris II has recorded a hit in 52 of 80 games this year (65.0%), including 15 multi-hit games (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (10.0%), homering in 3% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.5% of his games this season, Harris II has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .310 AVG .245 .355 OBP .297 .484 SLG .408 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings