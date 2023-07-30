Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (batting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Padres Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Padres Player Props
|Rangers vs Padres Pitching Matchup
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .287 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.0% of his games this season (51 of 81), with at least two hits 25 times (30.9%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 81), and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 24 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 34 times this year (42.0%), including six games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.326
|AVG
|.246
|.378
|OBP
|.280
|.590
|SLG
|.387
|18
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|13
|42/12
|K/BB
|40/3
|1
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Snell (7-8 with a 2.68 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 22nd of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.68), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and third in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.