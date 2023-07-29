The Texas Rangers and Sam Huff, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Sam Huff Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Sam Huff At The Plate

Huff has a home run and two walks while batting .188.

In three of nine games this year, Huff got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Huff has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Sam Huff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .167 AVG .200 .286 OBP .273 .167 SLG .500 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings