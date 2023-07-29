The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30 will feature Rose Zhang as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Rose Zhang Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Zhang has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in her last 18 rounds.

Zhang has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Zhang has finished atop the leaderboard once and has three top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Zhang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 12 -3 283 1 4 1 3 $899,666

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 71 that's 6,527 yards.

Golfers at Evian Resort Golf Club have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Zhang has played in the past year has been 95 yards longer than the 6,527 yards Evian Resort Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of +1 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang finished in the 32nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of par.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.01).

Zhang was better than just 8% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Zhang recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Zhang recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Zhang's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that most recent tournament, Zhang's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.8).

Zhang finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic without registering a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards

