The Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants will play on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 7:15 PM ET, with Rafael Devers and Michael Conforto among those expected to step up at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB play with 116 total home runs.

Boston's .437 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the league (.265).

Boston has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring five runs per game (519 total runs).

The Red Sox are fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

Red Sox batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston's 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.285).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 120 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with a .397 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with 469 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has the 11th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.253 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (6-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.

The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Paxton is trying to pick up his eighth quality start of the season in this game.

Paxton heads into the matchup with nine outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 outings this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Ryan Walker (3-0) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 2 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

Walker has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

In six starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings.

He has 17 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Mets W 8-6 Home James Paxton Max Scherzer 7/23/2023 Mets W 6-1 Home Brennan Bernardino Carlos Carrasco 7/25/2023 Braves W 7-1 Home John Schreiber Charlie Morton 7/26/2023 Braves W 5-3 Home Brayan Bello Spencer Strider 7/28/2023 Giants W 3-2 Away Kutter Crawford Logan Webb 7/29/2023 Giants - Away James Paxton Ryan Walker 7/30/2023 Giants - Away Brayan Bello Ross Stripling 7/31/2023 Mariners - Away Brayan Bello George Kirby 8/1/2023 Mariners - Away Kutter Crawford Bryce Miller 8/2/2023 Mariners - Away James Paxton Logan Gilbert 8/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home - -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Nationals L 6-1 Away Scott Alexander MacKenzie Gore 7/24/2023 Tigers L 5-1 Away Ross Stripling Tarik Skubal 7/25/2023 Athletics W 2-1 Home Alex Cobb Tayler Scott 7/26/2023 Athletics W 8-3 Home Ryan Walker Freddy Tarnok 7/28/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Logan Webb Kutter Crawford 7/29/2023 Red Sox - Home Ryan Walker James Paxton 7/30/2023 Red Sox - Home Ross Stripling Brayan Bello 7/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Cobb Merrill Kelly 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Alex Wood Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Logan Webb Tommy Henry 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Anthony DeSclafani Brandon Pfaadt

