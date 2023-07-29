Rangers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (50-54) against the Texas Rangers (60-44) at PETCO Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on July 29.
The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish (7-7, 4.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Martin Perez (8-3, 4.91 ERA).
Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Padres 6, Rangers 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The last 10 Rangers contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (51.5%) in those games.
- This season, Texas has been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Texas is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (606 total).
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.23) in the majors this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|L 10-9
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 25
|@ Astros
|L 4-3
|Yerry Rodriguez vs J.P. France
|July 26
|@ Astros
|W 13-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|L 7-1
|Dane Dunning vs Joe Musgrove
|July 29
|@ Padres
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Blake Snell
|August 1
|White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Lance Lynn
|August 2
|White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Lucas Giolito
|August 4
|Marlins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
