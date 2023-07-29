On Saturday, Josh Smith (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Astros.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .212 with four doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.

Smith has picked up a hit in 40.8% of his 49 games this year, with at least two hits in 8.2% of them.

He has homered in 8.2% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In six games this year, Smith has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 34.7% of his games this season (17 of 49), with two or more runs five times (10.2%).

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .170 AVG .246 .313 OBP .364 .245 SLG .431 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 2 RBI 5 19/8 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings