Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Josh Jung (.308 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Padres.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .278 with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Jung has gotten a hit in 74 of 101 games this year (73.3%), with at least two hits on 31 occasions (30.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (34.7%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those games (16.8%).
- He has scored in 43 games this season (42.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|49
|.267
|AVG
|.288
|.340
|OBP
|.317
|.455
|SLG
|.524
|18
|XBH
|26
|9
|HR
|11
|31
|RBI
|30
|66/19
|K/BB
|59/8
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.80 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
