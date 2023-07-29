The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .287 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this season (63.0%), with multiple hits on 25 occasions (30.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 81), and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.6% of his games this year, Duran has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .326 AVG .246 .378 OBP .280 .590 SLG .387 18 XBH 13 10 HR 3 25 RBI 13 42/12 K/BB 40/3 1 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings