The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club will see Ayaka Furue as part of the field in Évian-les-Bains, France from July 27-30, up against the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 at stake.

Ayaka Furue Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Furue has finished better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 19 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on 10 occasions.

Over her last 19 rounds, Furue has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round seven times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Furue has finished in the top 10 three times in her past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

Furue has finished with a score better than the tournament average in each of her past five tournaments, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Furue is aiming for her seventh finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Furue has made the cut eight times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 22 -7 270 1 23 7 9 $1.8M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Evian Resort Golf Club measures 6,527 yards for this tournament, 490 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,017).

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Evian Resort Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -6.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 17 yards shorter than the average course Furue has played in the past year (6,544).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Furue's Last Time Out

Furue was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Furue shot better than 97% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Furue carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Furue had three bogeys or worse, which equaled the field average.

Furue's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the tournament average (3.0).

In that most recent competition, Furue's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.4).

Furue finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

The field at the U.S. Women’s Open averaged 2.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Furue finished without one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Furue Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

