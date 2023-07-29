Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Riley -- hitting .350 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .274 with 18 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 35 walks.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 38th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- In 69.3% of his 101 games this season, Riley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Riley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|49
|.305
|AVG
|.242
|.366
|OBP
|.301
|.557
|SLG
|.434
|26
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|11
|34
|RBI
|30
|51/19
|K/BB
|52/16
|1
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.