Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Friday, Travis Jankowski (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three walks and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate
- Jankowski is hitting .319 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.
- Jankowski has had a hit in 37 of 55 games this year (67.3%), including multiple hits 13 times (23.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 55 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|24
|.322
|AVG
|.316
|.421
|OBP
|.388
|.411
|SLG
|.408
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|7
|10/14
|K/BB
|18/9
|11
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Musgrove will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.25 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing hitters.
