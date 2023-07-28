Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres square off against Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers at PETCO Park on Friday, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Rangers have +140 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -165 +140 8 -120 +100 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 3-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has a record of 3-4 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of its 102 opportunities.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-20 26-23 27-15 33-27 42-32 18-10

