Rangers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 28
Friday's game features the San Diego Padres (49-54) and the Texas Rangers (60-43) squaring off at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 28.
The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (9-3, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (8-3, 3.26 ERA).
Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Rangers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Padres vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Rangers Player Props
|Padres vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.
- The Rangers have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those contests.
- Texas has a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Texas scores the most runs in baseball (605 total, 5.9 per game).
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 22
|Dodgers
|L 16-3
|Dane Dunning vs Bobby Miller
|July 23
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Martín Pérez vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 24
|@ Astros
|L 10-9
|Jon Gray vs Brandon Bielak
|July 25
|@ Astros
|L 4-3
|Yerry Rodriguez vs J.P. France
|July 26
|@ Astros
|W 13-5
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
|July 28
|@ Padres
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Joe Musgrove
|July 29
|@ Padres
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Yu Darvish
|July 30
|@ Padres
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Yu Darvish
|August 1
|White Sox
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Lance Lynn
|August 2
|White Sox
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Dylan Cease
|August 3
|White Sox
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Lucas Giolito
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.