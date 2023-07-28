Friday's game features the San Diego Padres (49-54) and the Texas Rangers (60-43) squaring off at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 28.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (9-3, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Dane Dunning (8-3, 3.26 ERA).

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 3-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (53.1%) in those contests.

Texas has a win-loss record of 4-4 when favored by +135 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (605 total, 5.9 per game).

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.20) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule