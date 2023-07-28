The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Red Sox.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 31 walks while batting .257.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 71st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Albies has gotten a hit in 65 of 100 games this year (65.0%), including 25 multi-hit games (25.0%).

Looking at the 100 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (22.0%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 39 games this year (39.0%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (21.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (50 of 100), with two or more runs 10 times (10.0%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 49 .236 AVG .278 .300 OBP .340 .451 SLG .561 19 XBH 25 10 HR 14 34 RBI 38 34/16 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 5

