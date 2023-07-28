The Atlanta Braves and Austin Riley will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 188 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .488 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (554 total runs).

The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .336.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.82 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.272).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Yonny Chirinos (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 16 -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Brewers W 6-4 Away Mike Soroka Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers L 4-3 Away Allan Winans Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox L 7-1 Away Charlie Morton John Schreiber 7/26/2023 Red Sox L 5-3 Away Spencer Strider Brayan Bello 7/28/2023 Brewers - Home Yonny Chirinos Adrian Houser 7/29/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/30/2023 Brewers - Home Bryce Elder Colin Rea 7/31/2023 Angels - Home Charlie Morton Griffin Canning 8/1/2023 Angels - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels - Home - Chase Silseth

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.