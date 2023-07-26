Travis Jankowski -- hitting .333 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the hill, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .319 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

In 67.3% of his 55 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In 27.3% of his games this year, Jankowski has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (38.2%), including six multi-run games (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .322 AVG .316 .421 OBP .388 .411 SLG .408 6 XBH 6 1 HR 0 15 RBI 7 10/14 K/BB 18/9 11 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings