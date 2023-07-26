On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .222 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Grossman has had a hit in 40 of 71 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.1%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).

Grossman has an RBI in 21 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (40.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .231 AVG .213 .304 OBP .290 .359 SLG .361 9 XBH 10 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 33/14 K/BB 34/12 0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings