The Houston Astros (58-44) will look to Kyle Tucker, currently on an 11-game hitting streak, versus the Texas Rangers (59-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (8-6) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (6-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.

Heaney has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Heaney will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

The opposing Astros offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 859 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 479 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and are 10th in all of MLB with 127 home runs.

Heaney has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP against the Astros this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .147 batting average over two appearances.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will send Valdez (8-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.94 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 19 games this season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers are batting .273 this season, first in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .460 (second in the league) with 140 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 4-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.

