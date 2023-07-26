Rangers vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 26
The Houston Astros (58-44) will look to Kyle Tucker, currently on an 11-game hitting streak, versus the Texas Rangers (59-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (8-6) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (6-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rangers vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
- Heaney has six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Heaney will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Andrew Heaney vs. Astros
- The opposing Astros offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 859 total hits and 12th in MLB play with 479 runs scored. They have the 13th-ranked slugging percentage (.411) and are 10th in all of MLB with 127 home runs.
- Heaney has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP against the Astros this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .147 batting average over two appearances.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros will send Valdez (8-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.94 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .231 in 19 games this season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned 13 quality starts.
- Valdez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 2.94 ERA ranks fifth, 1.095 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 17th.
Framber Valdez vs. Rangers
- The Rangers are batting .273 this season, first in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .460 (second in the league) with 140 home runs.
- The Rangers have gone 4-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in one game against the left-hander this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.