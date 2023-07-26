As they try to secure the series sweep on Wednesday, July 26, Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Houston Astros (58-44) as they take on the Texas Rangers (59-43), who will answer with Andrew Heaney. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +150. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 39 (59.1%) of those contests.

The Astros have gone 19-8 (winning 70.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros went 6-3 across the nine games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with 16 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have a mark of 2-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rangers had a record of 2-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Josh Jung 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Adolis García 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL West -125 - 1st

