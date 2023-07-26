Wednesday's contest features the Houston Astros (58-44) and the Texas Rangers (59-43) clashing at Minute Maid Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Astros according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (8-6) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (6-6) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-2.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been victorious in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Texas has won two of three games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas has the most prolific offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (592 total runs).

The Rangers have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.19) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule