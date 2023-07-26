Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.463 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 112 hits.
- He ranks 23rd in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB action.
- Lowe is batting .400 with one homer during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 77.2% of his games this season (78 of 101), with more than one hit 27 times (26.7%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (10.9%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39.6% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 49 times this season (48.5%), including 14 games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.305
|AVG
|.262
|.391
|OBP
|.360
|.517
|SLG
|.372
|24
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|2
|36
|RBI
|18
|51/28
|K/BB
|44/29
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (8-6) takes the mound for the Astros in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 122 1/3 innings pitched, with 133 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.94), 15th in WHIP (1.095), and 17th in K/9 (9.8) among qualifying pitchers.
